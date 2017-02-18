When Kobra Rahimi was growing up in a refugee camp in Iraq she had never met anyone who identified as LGBT.

So, when the Muslim University of Manitoba student went to her first Pride parade in Winnipeg she wasn't sure what to expect — but it turned out to be a very positive experience.

Understanding and connecting with other marginalized communities has become even more important, Rahimi said on CBC's Weekend Morning Show on Saturday.

"More and more we live in a world where there is so much fear of the other and I find that to be so dangerous," she said.

"But it really makes a difference to sit down in the same room and talk to each other. I love that we live in Canada because we have that opportunity."

Rahimi is one of the organizers of Lunacity Art Build, an event bringing together Winnipeg's LGBT and Muslim communities. Lunacity was formed by artists and activists after Orlando's Pulse Nightclub shooting last year.

The group is holding the art build on Saturday evening at the Hive at the University of Winnipeg to create sculptures which will be presented at Pride in June to showcase messages of solidarity between the two communities.

Rahimi said LGBT issues can still be a confusing or even ignored topic for many Muslims, but it is important to be open.

"I think we are at a point in our community where we don't want to talk about it. We just want to ignore it as if it is not there," she said.

However, she said "Islam tells us that the Prophet was sent to humankind as a mercy for humankind," and that means everyone.

"There is also a verse in the Koran that says speak up for justice even if it's against yourselves. Those are the things that really inform what I do and how I live my life," she added.

Jacq Pelland, the LGBT director for the University of Winnipeg Student's Association, said she can understand because it's similar to how she was raised as a Roman Catholic.

"I grew up learning that homosexuality was wrong, it was forbidden in the Bible," she said.

"However, I think that religion, like anything else in society, is not static. It is open to interpretation, it can change with the time."

After the recent attack at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, Pelland said it is more important than ever that marginalized communities come together.

"I completely oppose painting everyone with the same brush. I think that's really toxic. I think that's very harmful," she said.

"It really hampers any sort of opportunity for marginalized groups to come together in terms of oppressions that they face and especially given the fact that there are many people in both communities whose identities overlap."