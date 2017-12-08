Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating allegations of lewd conduct by an RCMP officer at a Winnipeg hotel.

RCMP received a complaint about alleged inappropriate conduct by the female officer while she was attending a conference in the city on Nov. 30, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release.

The complaint said that during a social gathering at a hotel and lounge, she "committed a number of instances of inappropriate sexual touching."

RCMP spokesman Robert Cyrenne said the officer was off duty at the time of the alleged incident and has been suspended with pay while the IIU investigation takes place.

The RCMP's Manitoba headquarters contacted the IIU on Dec. 5 about the complaint.

Following a review of the complaint, the IIU's civilian director decided it was in the public interest to conduct an investigation.

The IIU looks into all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.