A 42-year-old man suspected of committing a serious sexual assault and an arson that sent six people to hospital has been arrested.

Police were called to a disturbance at an apartment on Dufferin Avenue, just off of Main Street, where they located and arrested Leslie Reid Contois on Monday.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said police didn't know Contois would be at the building before they arrived.

"I don't think we thought he was in town. The fact that he popped up just goes to show the randomness of this job," Murray said.

Earlier in the summer, police put out a call for help to find Contois after a serious sexual assault on July 15. He faces multiple charges connected to that incident, including sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats and overcoming resistance by choking, suffocating or strangling.

Then on July 28, emergency crews were called to a fire in an apartment building on Sherbrook Street near Ellice Avenue. Six people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, including a newborn baby and a child under six. Two people were taken in unstable condition but recovered.

Murray said investigators believe the fire, which caused $1 million in damage, was targeting two people in the building.

Contois is charged with two counts of attempted murder and arson in relation to that incident.

Contois was also determined to be responsible for damaging a window of an apartment in September, Murray said.

Contois faces a slew of other charges, including forcible confinement, and 18 counts of failing to comply with conditions of recognizances.

He was detained in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: