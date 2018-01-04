A Winnipeg police officer accused of threatening and pointing a shotgun at a fellow officer on two separate occasions is no longer employed by the Winnipeg Police Service, according to a spokesperson.

It's unclear whether Leroy Gold, 41, resigned or was fired by the force. Winnipeg police declined to provide that information, saying it was a personnel matter.

The first alleged instance of pointing a firearm and threatening to kill or harm the female officer took place sometime between May 6 and May 9, 2016, according to court documents. The second incident, also involving threats and pointing a shotgun, allegedly took place Nov. 3, 2016.

The officers were on duty during both alleged incidents, the police service said in July.

Gold was charged with the two counts of uttering threats and the two counts of pointing a weapon last July.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg police said Gold's employment with Winnipeg Police ended Nov. 30. He was with the service for 15 years.

Following the charges in July, Gold was released on a promise to appear and was also ordered not to come within 200 metres of the female officer.

His trial is set to begin Sept. 10, 2018.