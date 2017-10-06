A former administrator at the St. Bernadette Parish who admitted to defrauding the Winnipeg church of $370,000 has been sentenced to 22 months in jail.

Leo McCaughan, 41, previously pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000.

Judge Fred Sandhu said McCaughan's rehabilitative efforts since his arrest justified a reduction from the accepted two- to three-year sentencing range for such crimes.

Court heard McCaughan had shown true remorse, paid back all the money he stole and has undergone extensive counselling, paid for by the parish.

"I don't know what more he could do," Sandhu said.

McCaughan was the financial administrator with the Windsor Park-area church between March 2009 and December 2011 when on 176 occasions he pocketed church funds for his own personal use.

McCaughan wrote 112 cheques to himself and recorded them in a church ledger as charitable donations or fees for services such as snow removal for the church.

On other occasions he took money from church donation envelopes, including money earmarked for a church building fund.

A church spokesman said the sentence was "a fair and appropriate response to the crime."

"It has been a challenge for us [as an] organization to bring about the healing that is necessary," said Archdiocese of Saint-Boniface financial administrator Richard Frechette.