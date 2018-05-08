Manitoba Legal Aid lawyers get pay raise

After defending clients without a contract since 2014, Legal Aid lawyers are getting a retroactive raise in pay.

Approximately 65 lawyers will get retroactive pay increases of one per cent for each of 2014 and 2015, two per cent increases for each of 2016 and 2017 and a pair of one per cent increases in 2018.

The hike in pay seems to fly in the face of the Progressive Conservatives' attempts to impose wage freezes on public sector employees, but the government says it puts the lawyers on "the same footing" as other provincial workers.

The Tories passed The Public Services Sustainability Act (Bill 28) in spring 2017, but the wage-freeze legislation has yet to receive royal assent and has not become law.

It has drawn fire and legal challenges from public sector unions.

More than a dozen unions, representing 110,000 government workers, nurses, teachers and others across the public sector, said the government's plan undermines collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional.

Kevin Rebeck, the president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, wrote a brief reaction to the Legal Aid lawyers settlement.

"We think that the Pallister government should officially repeal the Public Services Sustainability Act and sit down and bargain fairly with all public sector workers," Rebeck wrote in an email.

Premier Brian Pallister says a public sector wage freeze is part of his government's effort to eliminate deficits and balance Manitoba's budget. (CBC) The contract with the Legal Aid lawyers expired in 2014, before the wage freeze legislation was passed, a provincial government spokesperson said.

"This approach was approved by government for a small number of collective agreements which expired prior to March 20, 2017, to put them on the same footing as their comparators. If the government had not provided this accommodation to them, they could have been subject to the conditions of Bill 28 twice," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Wage freezes are still planned for public sector staff, including Legal Aid lawyers, the spokesperson said.

"Their sustainability periods will commence on expiry of these current agreements."

The unions opposing the wage freeze have asked the Court of Queen's Bench for an injunction against the bill and a declaration that the wage freeze is unconstitutional.