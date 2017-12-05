Manitoba will set the legal age to purchase marijuana at 19, says a source with knowledge of legislation to be tabled Tuesday afternoon.

The age was chosen to keep marijuana out of the hands of kids and teens, the source said.

The province will explain the details of the Safe and Responsible Retailing of Cannabis Act at a news conference around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Media will also be briefed before the Safe and Responsible Retailing of Cannabis Act is tabled Tuesday afternoon, but the information will be embargoed until it's brought forward in the legislature.

Several provinces have indicated they will tie the legal age of purchasing pot to the legal age of purchasing alcohol, including Ontario, which has a legal age of 19, and Alberta, where the legal age to buy controlled substances is 18. The legal age to purchase alcohol in Manitoba is 18.

The province has recently said it will pursue a "hybrid model" for selling marijuana. The Liquor and Gaming Authority will regulate the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of cannabis while Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will secure and track the supply of cannabis sold in the province.

However, the private sector will be responsible for selling the product.

Premier Brian Pallister, who has previously urged federal lawmakers to slow down the legalization process, recently said he doesn't know yet how many stores will be allowed to operate. He also suggested that retailers may be able to sell pot online.