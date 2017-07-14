Andrea Giesbrecht was convicted of six counts of concealing remains. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of two years. The Crown is seeking an 11-year sentence in her case. (CBC)

A Winnipeg woman convicted of hiding the remains of six infants in a storage locker returns to provincial court this morning, where her lawyer will argue her case should be thrown out owing to the length of time it's taken to conclude.

Andrea Giesbrecht's defence lawyer, Greg Brodsky, is expected to argue the 33 months it has taken so far to hear the case is too long and her convictions and charges should be set aside.

Canada's Supreme Court ruled last summer a provincial court trial taking longer than 18 months to conclude is presumptively unreasonable and may trigger a stay of proceedings.

The court must determine what length of delay, if any, is attributable to the defence and subtract that from the total time.

From there, it's up to the Crown to prove any delay beyond the timeline set by the Supreme Court is justified due to it being either unavoidable or due to the complexities of the case.

Complex evidence presented

There's little question the case against Giesbrecht was complex. Technical medical expert opinion evidence and DNA science featured prominently.

Giesbrecht, 43, was arrested in October 2014 after the infant remains were found in a U-Haul storage locker she was renting. Due to their decomposition, no cause of death could be determined.

Medical experts testified the infants were Giesbrecht's, were at or near full term and were likely to have been born alive.

She was convicted in February of six counts of concealing newborn remains. Judge Murray Thompson was to decide her sentence today, but Brodsky told CBC News this week he will argue to have the case thrown out.

Brodsky previously said he believes the courts did not set aside enough time to complete the trial.

"It was set down, then it was set down again, and it was set down again. They kept not adequately determining how much time is necessary," Brodsky said.

The Crown is seeking an 11-year sentence for Giesbrecht, while Brodsky asked Thompson to spare her any further jail time beyond the 168 days spent on remand between the day she was arrested and being granted bail.

Thompson could elect to rule on Brodsky's delay motion and proceed directly to sentencing. If the sentencing goes ahead, Thompson's decision will be live streamed by CBC News and other media.