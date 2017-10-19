Students from Winnipeg's Laura Secord School are in the midst of a months-long project that will help other children understand how they can make a difference when it comes to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

On Wednesday, they spent the day at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The kids have been exploring the issue of residential schools for years, said teacher Jackie Cleave.

Later in the school year, after learning about the history and context of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the students will work on finding ways to put the calls to action into practice.

CBC's Meagan Fiddler caught up with the students to find out what they have learned.