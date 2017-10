A man from Sanford, Man., who lost control and rolled his pickup truck is dead.

Headingley RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash five kilometres southwest of La Salle just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victim, 44, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the side of the highway.

Police don't know whether alcohol and speed were involved. An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is working to find the cause of the crash.