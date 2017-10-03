A friend of one of the Manitoba women wounded in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas has started a fundraising campaign.

Rachelle Chaput has opened an account at Sunova Credit Union in Teulon for Jan Lambourne, who was shot in the stomach by a gunman who sprayed bullets into a crowd attending an outdoor music festival.

The bullet shattered her pelvis, Chaput said.

Balloons with get-well messages are tied to the entrance of Jan Lambourne's business in Teulon. (CBC)

"She's a very dear friend, so it was pretty upsetting," Chaput said. "She's got a long road of recovery."

Lambourne, who is from Teulon and operates Sole Purpose Reflexology & Hair Salon, underwent surgery and is now in stable condition at a Las Vegas hospital.

"Jan has been a huge figure in this community. Every since I've been here, I've heard about Jan, I knew of Jan," Chaput said. "She's always doing for everybody, so I think it's about time that we do for Jan."

Chaput opened the account to help Lambourne and her husband, Joe, cover costs of the surgery and hospital stay.

A screen capture from a video of the Las Vegas shooting shows the panic and anguish of concert-goers. (Courtesy kristelalliaume/Instagram)

"People need to know that she's a very kind, giving, caring person. I mean, this is going to be a long road for her and the more people that can help, whichever way possible, the better," Chaput said.

Donations can be made by calling or visiting the Teulon Sunova Credit Union and asking to give to Jan and Joe.

Lambourne went to Vegas with a friend, Jody Ansell, to take in the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Ansell, from Stonewall, is recovering after being shot in the arm. She told CBC News on Monday that she saw Lambourne fall after being hit, then a few seconds later felt the stinging pain of a bullet.

Jody Ansell was shot in the right arm but did not require surgery. (Jody Ansell/Facebook)

Scans taken at the hospital show the bullet had an entry and exit point in her arm, which means it passed right through and she doesn't need major surgery. X-rays show there are no breaks to any bones, she said.

The festival was taking place in an outdoor area known as Las Vegas Village, across the strip from the Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotels.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from a 32nd-floor window of Mandalay Bay, killing at least 59 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

At least 527 more were injured, many from bullets but others from being trampled, hopping fences or navigating other obstacles as they fled the venue.

Paddock killed himself before police closed in on his hotel suite.

Police said 23 guns were found in Paddock's suite while a search of his car turned up a supply of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer compound that can be formed into explosives and was used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing of a federal office building that killed 168 people.

Police found another 19 firearms, some explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition at Paddock's home in Mesquite, about 145 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas.