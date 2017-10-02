Two Manitoba women are in a Las Vegas hospital after being shot Sunday night in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 others were sent to hospital.

Jody Ansell and Jan Lambourne were among thousands of people at an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip when they were shot by a gunman firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

"I got shot in my right arm and I was bleeding quite badly," said Ansell, who is from Stonewall.

Lambourne was shot in the stomach and dropped in front of her, she said. A few seconds later, Ansell felt the stinging pain of being shot herself.

She ran and tried to flag down a vehicle for help, but no one would stop until she stood in the middle of the road.

Lambourne was scheduled for surgery Monday and in stable condition, said Ansell, who described the scene at the festival site as complete and utter chaos.

"Everybody was screaming. It was just a horrible, horrible, horrible situation," she said, noting the shots seemed to go on forever.

"It was like thump, thump, thump, thump, thump and everybody was just like, 'What the heck was that?' And then after a pause it started again and again and again. It was just unreal.

"Everyone was running and stampeding like cattle and I just had it in my head that I needed to get out of there — I needed to see my kids again. I seriously didn't focus on nothing but getting out to go back to my family. That's all I had in my head is 'I need to get home.'"

People hug and cry after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.

In the pandemonium, Ansell lost her cellphone and couldn't immediately call her family to let them know how she was doing. She borrowed phones from other people to make contact and finally posted a message on Facebook.

She told CBC News, through tears, that she wants friends and family to know she is OK and "can't wait to get home."

Scans taken at the hospital show the bullet had an entry and exit point in her arm, which means it passed right through and she doesn't need major surgery. X-rays show there are no breaks to any bones.

"It was definitely a very traumatic experience and my heart goes out to all the victims," Ansell said, breaking into sobs.

She and her husband have been working on a pipeline project in British Columbia for the past eight months.

Ansell flew to Winnipeg to meet up with Lambourne and head to Vegas.

Ansell was set to fly back to Vancouver on Monday and go back to work. Instead, her husband is flying to Vegas to get her and take her home to Stonewall.

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire was heard. (David Becker/Getty Images)

​The Route 91 Harvest music festival was taking place in an outdoor area known as Las Vegas Village, across the strip from the Mandalay Bay and Luxor hotels.

Ansell went to Vegas specifically for the festival — her third straight year attending it — and was staying on the 14th floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Her belongings are still there.

"I'm still in shock. I don't really want to go back there, but I guess I have to, to get my stuff," she said.

Authorities identified the person believed to be the gunman in Sunday night's shooting as Stephen Paddock, 64.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said officers rushed to Paddock's suite but he "killed himself prior to our entry."

He said authorities believe it was a "lone wolf" attack.