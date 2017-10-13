Winnipeggers can show their support for the two Manitobans who survived this month's deadly shooting in Las Vegas by piling on pancakes served up by some real-life superheroes Saturday.

Jody Ansell of Stonewall and her friend Jan Lambourne from Teulon were at the Route 91 Harvest music in Las Vegas festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd during the festival's closing act Oct. 1.

Ansell was hit in the arm and Lambourne was struck in the stomach.

Lori Lucas, the owner of the Chicken Chef restaurant on Portage Avenue has organized a fundraiser for the two women at her restaurant from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers dressed as superheroes and princesses will be serving up a pancake breakfast with a portion of the proceeds going to Ansell and Lambourne and their families.

"We're a wonderful city — we're very caring and very giving — and I think if something like that happened to me I'd want to know that people care," said Lucas, who held a similar superhero-themed fundraiser in April to help an 11-year-old boy who struggles with generalized anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder get a psychiatric service dog.

"It went well so I thought let's try it again."

The restaurant will also hold a silent auction to raise money, and everyone who comes in will be able to write a note to both Ansell and Lambourne on two large pieces of paper Lucas says she'll have posted up on the wall of the restaurant.

"Maybe they'll hang them up in their house and when they're having that moment of feeling like they're back in that situation they can look and go 'I've got these people here who support me'" said Lucas. "This is for Jan and Jody, for us to show them that we care."

Lucas hopes to raise $4,000 for each woman through the fundraiser.