Lara Schroeder

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Thursday
Chance of flurries
0°C
Friday
Sunny
-1°C
Saturday
Chance of flurries
1°C
Sunday
Snow
2°C
Monday
A mix of sun and cloud
-4°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Missing and murdered inquiry wants a new task force to review cold cases
- Winnipegger's picture book about residential school legacy wins Governor General's Award
- Doggone dangerous? Pet owner ticketed for driving with elderly Shih Tzu on lap
- Winnipeg police re-arrest convicted sex offender James Jasper
- City too secretive about location of Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, councillor says
Must Watch
-
Equivalent of 15 nursing jobs to be eliminated at Deer Lodge Centre: union
1:50
The union representing nurses at Winnipeg's Deer Lodge Centre says its members have been told the equivalent of 15 full-time jobs will be cut from the long-term care and rehabilitation facility.
-
Councillors rewrite Sterling Lyon Parkway plan to avoid residential properties
2:18
City council's public works committee has rewritten a plan to extend Sterling Lyon Parkway in order to minimize the potential for expropriating properties south of Wilkes Avenue.
Top News Headlines
- Missing and murdered inquiry wants a new task force to review cold cases
- Trump wants immigration clampdown after NYC attack, blames top Democrat
- Fatal 14-vehicle pileup on Ontario highway like 'Armageddon,' police say
- 'How can we live like this?': Project aims to do away with colonial-style housing for Ontario First Nation
- 16 million Americans saw bogus Instagram posts during U.S. election, Facebook tells lawmakers
Most Viewed
- Police warn more potentially lethal Halloween-stamped fentanyl blotters could be in Winnipeg
- Girl, 16, missing since Oct. 10
- First Nation banishes man suspected of selling drugs in community
- Cold light: New LED lights don't melt snow, so city crews out clearing traffic signals
- Henderson Highway crash sends 2 women to hospital
- Trans-Canada Highway reopens after 2 semis jackknifed on icy road
- Fired ballet staffer Bruce Monk now at Ballet Victoria
- Winnipeg man receives assisted-death assessment after concerns faith-based hospital caused delay
- Reopening NAFTA could devastate apparel industry, says Winnipeg manufacturer
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Wire-bristle BBQ brush incident reports more than double
'What will it take — a death?' Surgeon urges Health Canada ban on wire brushes
-
CBC Investigates
'It was such a big secret': Man waives ban on his identity in father's incest trial
Prominent pediatrician to go to trial this fall
-
CBC Investigates
U of M gave positive reference check for former prof accused of sexual harassment: Berklee College
Privacy law restricts sharing information in reference checks, says U of M
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day