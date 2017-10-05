WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

A 77-year-old Winnipeg man who plied a teen runaway with lacquer — a protectant containing solvents — before repeatedly sexually assaulting her was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.

Winston Lapratt pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference.

"You were preying on a vulnerable teenage girl," Justice Shane Perlmutter said. "I can't express how strongly that conduct is condemned by this court."

Court heard the then 14-year-old victim had run away from her foster home to be with her mother in November 2013 when she was introduced to Lapratt.

At the time, the girl was prohibited from contacting her mother, who had addiction issues and had allegedly exploited the girl for drugs.

Lapratt, court heard, sold lacquer in small plastic water bottles to people on the Main Street strip. Lapratt's customers included the victim's mother, who on occasion had sex with him in exchange for cash or lacquer.

'While his age will undoubtedly make prison difficult for him, there really has been no evidence he is suffering any infirmity that will cause him hardship.' - Katie Dojack , Crown attorney

"On one occasion, (the victim's) mother told her to go with the accused and to basically do whatever he said," Crown attorney Katie Dojack said."Unbeknownst to (the victim) at this time, her mother was arranging for her to provide sexual services to Pratt for money and lacquer."

Lapratt drove the girl to a Flora Avenue apartment he used for storage where he provided her with lacquer before sexually assaulting her.

This scenario repeated itself 20 times over the next five months. On the girl's final visit to the apartment, Lapratt tied the girl's hands and feet to the bed and blindfolded her before sexually assaulting her as she cried.

The girl was residing at a youth treatment centre months later when she disclosed the abuse to a case worker.

Crown urges judge to disregard Lapratt's age

In a subsequent police interview Lapratt claimed he had just met the victim two weeks earlier and denied selling lacquer on the street. Lapratt admitted to meeting prostitutes for sex at the apartment. Asked if all the prostitutes were Indigenous, Lapratt said yes.

Lapratt later pleaded guilty to the offences in the midst of a preliminary hearing, before the victim was required to testify.

Dojack urged Perlmutter not to consider Lapratt's age a factor in favour of a reduced sentence

"This is not a case of a historical crime where he is being sentenced much later," Dojack said. "He committed the offences in his 70s. While his age will undoubtedly make prison difficult for him, there really has been no evidence he is suffering any infirmity that will cause him hardship."

Lapprat a 'productive member of society' - defence

Defence lawyer Alan Hogg described Lapprat as a "workaholic" who donated time to "multiple community endeavors." Just what those endeavours were wasn't made clear.

Hogg said Lapprat was "willfully blind" to the victim's age and considered their sexual meetings to be "trades."

"Outside of this, in every other way, he has been a productive member of society," Hogg said.

Lapratt told court he was "remorseful for what happened" and wished the victim a "good future."

"She deserves that," he said.