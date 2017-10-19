People in Langruth, Man., are without water services and the school is closed on Thursday morning after a grass fire knocked out power at the community's treatment plant.

Classes are cancelled at Langruth Elementary School, which is one of the buildings without water services. Students who go to William Morton Collegiate in Gladstone will be picked up as usual.

The fire in the area known as the Big Grass Marsh threatened buildings in the area on Wednesday but was under control by evening.

It closed Highway 50 north of Provincial Road 265 and a stretch of 265 on Wednesday, but it reopened after 9 p.m.

Langruth is a small community on the west shore of Lake Manitoba, about 120 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.