A Winnipeg woman has been found not guilty of assaulting a police after an altercation on Halloween in 2014.

Lana Sinclair was also found not guilty of resisting a police officer in a Winnipeg court on Tuesday.

Sinclair had been fighting the charges that stemmed from the night in 2014 where she alleges police actually assaulted her.

She was arrested after two 911 calls were placed reporting yelling and intoxicated people at her home.

During the trial, which started last May, Sinclair testified that she had been drinking at a downtown bar for a friend's birthday before she called her boyfriend to pick her up.

The two of them picked up her son from an after-school program, then went home to get ready for trick-or-treating, Sinclair told the court.

She said she yelled for everyone to hurry up when she heard police knocking at the door.

She testified that a responding officer used racial slurs and she was hit by baton on both of her forearms while trying to protect her face.

She said an officer cuffed her and swept her feet out from under her, causing her to fall and sending her face first into her sewing table.

Officers testified during the trial that Sinclair tried to headbutt them when they tried to handcuff her. Both officers denied Sinclair's allegations, saying she was intoxicated and fighting with her boyfriend when they arrived.

One officer testified that Sinclair, with one hand held by handcuffs, twisted back to grab for her sewing table, but slipped and hit her head on the floor. ​

Sinclair said she filed a complaint with the Law Enforcement Review Agency.