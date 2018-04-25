Skip to Main Content
Large grass fire extinguished off Lagimodiere with help from 13 fire crews

It took 13 fire crews to put out a large grass fire off of Lagimodiere Boulevard Wednesday night.
13 fire crews were called in to battle a blaze off of Lagimoidere Boulevard Wednesday night. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Fire officials said they were called to eastbound Dugald Road around 8:10 p.m., and they had the fire out by 9:30 p.m. 

Eastbound Dugald was closed between Lagimiodiere and Terracon Place while firefighters battled the flames.

Firefighters say no one was hurt and no property was damaged. 
Eastbound Dugald Road was blocked off between Lagimodiere Boulevard and Terracon Place for more than an hour. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

