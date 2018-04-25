New
Large grass fire extinguished off Lagimodiere with help from 13 fire crews
It took 13 fire crews to put out a large grass fire off of Lagimodiere Boulevard Wednesday night.
It took 13 fire crews to put out a large grass fire off of Lagimodiere Boulevard Wednesday night.
Fire officials said they were called to eastbound Dugald Road around 8:10 p.m., and they had the fire out by 9:30 p.m.
Eastbound Dugald was closed between Lagimiodiere and Terracon Place while firefighters battled the flames.
Firefighters say no one was hurt and no property was damaged.