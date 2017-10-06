A vigil has been planned Friday night to remember a 19-year-old woman killed earlier this week in Lac du Bonnet.

Mickie Chapman, the vigil's organizer, said she and others plan to retrace some of the victim's final steps, meeting at the Manitoba town's Petro-Canada station, lighting candles, then walking about half a kilometre down Highway 502 to Edward Crescent — near the spot where the woman's body was found on Tuesday morning.

"I'm really hoping that tonight everyone can come together and band together as a small community to show our love and support for this beautiful soul that was taken way too soon," Chapman said.

"Something like this has never really happened in our community before and now is a time for us to band together. We just want to light up the night for her."

Chapman said she's known the victim — who has not been identified by police — her entire life, as both lived in Pointe du Bois, located about 40 kilometres east of Lac du Bonnet. She said she is overwhelmed at the news of her passing.

"It's not like she was just a neighbour or a co-worker's child. She was a part of our family and a part of my life," said Chapman. "I watched that little girl grow up and she never got a chance to be the woman she wanted to be."

Manslaughter charge

RCMP said the victim called police herself around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to request help. By the time Mounties arrived, she was found next to a car on Highway 502, the main road through Lac du Bonnet — a town about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Jordan Belyk, 20, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead next to a car on Highway 502 in Lac du Bonnet earlier this week. (Jordan Belyk/Facebook)

She was found with life-threatening injuries and rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

Twenty-year-old Jordan Belyk, of no fixed address, has been charged with manslaughter. He is in custody.

RCMP have not said anything about the relationship between the dead woman and Belyk.

The public is invited to attend Friday night's vigil, which is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Chapman encouraged attendees to wear red, as it was the victim's favourite colour.