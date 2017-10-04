People in a small Manitoba town are trying to come to grips with the vicious slaying of a 19-year-old woman at the side of a road.

She was found Tuesday morning next to a car on Highway 502, the main road through Lac du Bonnet, a town of slightly more than 1,000 people 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

A man who lives in the area told CBC News he walked past the car around 6:45 a.m. and saw a person slumped over on the ground next to it.

A 20-year-old man is now in police custody but RCMP have not laid any charges or released any additional information about the incident.

One woman, who asked not to be named, saw the 19-year-old in a gas station about 15 minutes before she was found on the roadside.

She remembers the moment — around 6:30 a.m. — because it was punctuated by a bizarre incident. A man rushed inside, breathless and not wearing a shirt or shoes, she said.

He ignored staff when they asked him if he was OK and when they told him he wasn't allowed inside dressed like that.

"He was just walking around the store and ducking every few seconds," the woman said. "I actually thought he was going to rob the place, from the way he was acting."

The man then went up to the 19-year-old, asked for a ride, and they left together.

She said her heart stopped when she later learned a man was arrested and the young woman was dead.

"I could have stopped her from leaving, if I would have known," the woman said, adding it seemed like the pair knew each other.

Police have not said anything about the relationship between the dead woman and the man in custody.

The man who found the 19-year-old next to the car said he, too, came face-to-face with a shirtless man.

As he was leaving for work and just before coming across the grisly scene, a shirtless man came up from the river and ran through his yard, soaking wet, he said.

RCMP closed the section of Highway 502 where the young woman's body was found for the investigation. It was still closed on Wednesday morning.

