It was a brief but heavy downpour that left pea-sized hail in its wake.

Environment Canada called for thunderstorms Labour Day Monday and Mother Nature delivered.

The storm swept through the city at about noon and social media users tracked hail across the city.

2 minutes of small pea sized hail in Old St Vital at 12 noon. #winnipeg , #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/8svSImttQF — @DanielPoncsak

While the storms were expected to abate over the afternoon, the wind was likely to remain steady at 50 km/h with gusts up to 70 km/h.

Environment Canada called for a 30 per cent chance of showers for Monday evening.

Tuesday's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 18 C.

Island Lake is also getting rain Monday, which could help fight the nearby 28,000-hectare wildfire, or at least the smoke from it.