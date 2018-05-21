New
Driveway crash kills 2-year-old in La Broquerie, Man.
A two-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle in her driveway in the RM of La Broquerie.
A two-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle in her driveway in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie.
RCMP say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.
The girl was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man, RCMP say. Neither alcohol nor speed appears to be a factor, but the investigation continues.
RCMP say the man did not live at the residence.
The RM of La Broquerie is about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.
More from CBC Manitoba: