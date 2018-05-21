Driveway crash kills 2-year-old in La Broquerie, Man.

A two-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle in her driveway in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie.

RCMP say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The girl was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man, RCMP say. Neither alcohol nor speed appears to be a factor, but the investigation continues.

RCMP say the man did not live at the residence.

The RM of La Broquerie is about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

