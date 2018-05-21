Skip to Main Content
Driveway crash kills 2-year-old in La Broquerie, Man.

A two-year-old girl died after being struck by a vehicle in her driveway in the RM of La Broquerie.
CBC News ·
When RCMP arrived on scene, first responders were already helping the girl. But she later succumbed to her injuries. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

RCMP say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday night. 

The girl was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries. 

The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man, RCMP say. Neither alcohol nor speed appears to be a factor, but the investigation continues. 

RCMP say the man did not live at the residence.

The RM of La Broquerie is about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
