Search teams were out along Netley Creek on Wednesday looking for signs of a Winnipeg man after a car belonging to his mother was pulled from the water last week.

Members of the Winnipeg and Selkirk chapters of the Bear Clan Patrol were helping look for 23-year-old Kyle Fortier, who was last seen on Nov. 8.

RCMP were called to a spot along the bank of Netley Creek on Nov. 9 after tire tracks were seen going into the water. On Saturday, a car belonging to Fortier's mother was pulled from the water.

Family members say the car was in park and the driver-side door was open.

Kyle's father Ron Fortier was out at Netley Creek on Wednesday, looking for any sign of his son. "We're just waiting for something positive to happen," he said.

Darryl Contois with the Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol was also searching along the creek.

"Not knowing where your loved one is is very very emotional for the family, not knowing. If we can put closure, all the best," he said.

The family says a neighbourbour's security camera spotted Kyle leaving the house at 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. They say it's highly out of character for Kyle — who suffered from anxiety and chronic pain — to leave and not come back.

"We don't know where he could have gone, why he went to Breezy Point in the first place, he knew the area, we used to go fishing there," Fortier said.

"We don't know why he did that to the car because he loved that car, so there's a whole bunch of doubt there. Did he do it or did somebody else do it? I don't know."

Kyle Fortier is described as 5-foot-10 and 110-120 pounds with a thin build, police say. He has brown/hazel coloured eyes, short medium-brown hair, and was unshaven with a goatee. (WPS/Submitted)

The Fortiers are hoping the search will bring answers, but they say they fear the worst.

"That he's not alive, but we still have that hope because he wasn't in the car, so we're still hanging on to that"

