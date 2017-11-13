Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 23-year-old man.

Kyle Fortier was last seen in the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 8.

He's five feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build, weighing about 110 or 120 pounds, police say. He has a goatee, brown or hazel-coloured eyes and short, medium-brown hair.

Fortier was wearing a navy blue hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans and brown runners the last time he was seen.

Police say they are concerned about Fortier. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

