A popular Chinese restaurant has been ordered to close after inspectors found evidence of a mouse infestation and noted owners failed to take measures to prevent the spread of rodents, according to the province's latest list of health code violations.

Geoffrey Young, owner of the Kum Koon Garden restaurant on King Street, would only tell CBC he is taking steps to clean up the restaurant and he plans to reopen Feb. 15.

The province said restaurants need to be inspected prior to being allowed to reopen.

Kum Koon Garden came under criticism in August after an Indigenous customer complained she and her friends had to pay prior to receiving their food. Young apologized at the time and offered the woman a complimentary meal.

Board game cafe, sushi resto closed

A number of other restaurants were closed in Winnipeg due to health violations.

The board game cafe After Dark on Osborne Street was closed Jan. 5 to Jan. 10 after health inspectors found poor general sanitation and a failure to ensure the restaurant's dishwasher was capable of sufficiently cleaning utensils and tableware.

The River Avenue establishment Meiji Sushi and G Martini Bar, also in Osborne Village, was closed between Oct. 12 and Oct. 19, 2016 when inspectors found the presence of pests and food stored and prepared in dirty conditions.

New Sing Fei Chinese Food on Main Street was closed for nearly two months after inspectors found the restaurant did not take effective measures against the entry and presence of pests and food prepared in unsanitary conditions.

On Pembina Highway, Mr. Calzone, also known as Doughboys, was closed in September for four days when inspectors found poor sanitation, improper food handling and a failure to stop the entry of pests.

Ocean King Restaurant was closed in September for a failure to comply with food handling regulations and inadequate dishwashing facilities.

In Steinbach, Man. one restaurant, Fortune Kitchen, was closed twice when inspectors found poor general sanitation and improper storage of foods.