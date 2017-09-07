The man arrested in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl inside a Winkler, Man., church last month has been found fit to stand trial.

Maksym Kravchenko, 39, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with the attack.

A psychiatric assessment completed this week in Winnipeg found Kravchenko mentally fit, Crown attorney Mary Goska told Judge John Guy Thursday.

Kravchenko remains in custody. His next court appearance is Sept. 12 in Morden.

Police have said the Aug. 27 stabbing appears to have been random.

They said emergency crews were called to Pembina Valley Baptist Church at 1 p.m. and found the victim in a church washroom suffering serious stab wounds. She was transported to Winnipeg hospital in stable condition.

Winkler is approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.