With temperatures starting to slide, Koats for Kids is putting out a call for help.

The United Way's annual coat drive launched in Winnipeg on Thursday and organizers say there's a shortage of jackets for kids who need to stay warm.

"Our inventory is low. There is a huge need, right now, for kids' winter gear," said Donna Albak, Koats for Kids program manager.

Just the other day, a Somalian family with 10 children — new to Winnipeg — came needing winter attire, said Heather Block, who oversees the campaign.

"They were cold and at 14 degrees they were looking for something warm," she said.

Block said the campaign gives out about 6,000 coats and 34,000 pieces of outerwear every year. While there are some donated coats left over from last year, the inventory isn't enough to fill orders.

The United Way is asking for gently used coats and the size that's most needed is a boy's eight, said Block.

Information about how to donate or to get a coat can be found online at www.koatsforkids.ca