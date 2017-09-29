A knife fight at a Brandon bar ended with two men sent to hospital and one of them arrested on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the bar just before 11 a.m. and found a man with several stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officers found a steak knife, which police said they believe was used in the stabbing.

A suspect was also found at the bar and was sent to hospital to treat a cut on his hand before he was taken into custody.

The 21-year-old man from Brandon was charged with aggravated assault.

