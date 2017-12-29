Kives and Kavanagh review the year in politics
Air Date: Dec 29, 2017 5:29 PM CT
CBC reporters Bartley Kives and Sean Kavanagh reflect on the highs and lows in Manitoba politics in 2017, and speculate on what might unfold in 2018.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Saturday
Sunny
-27°C
Sunday
Sunny
-26°C
Monday
Sunny
-21°C
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud
-17°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-21°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- How common are these frigid Winnipeg temperatures?
- Francophone theatre director, cartoonist, Ma Mawi worker on list of 5 Manitobans to receive Order of Canada
- No Scheifele, no problem as Jets double up Islanders
- Kives and Kavanagh review the year in politics
- Province doubles down in support of medical clinic offering echocardiograms for a fee
Must Watch
-
The deep freeze isn't stopping Winnipeggers from ringing in the new year
2:00
On cold days like today your skin exposed to air can freeze in under 10 minutes. But that's not stopping the Forks or Winnipeggers from ringing in the new year.
-
Manitobans reflect on what made 2017 a special year
'May the best days of your past be the worst days of your future,' Winnipeg busker says at The Forks
Top News Headlines
- Drunk driving to be largely decriminalized in Alberta in 2018
- 'I applied for over 100' jobs: Refugees struggle to find employment in Manitoba
- Turmoil, eviction threats at farmers market featured in CBC investigation of homegrown lies
- 'Could have been a wrecking ball': Ontario woman saves bus on her first ride in 25 years
- Woman who suffered brain injury communicates with mom for 1st time since 1996
Most Viewed
- Winnipeg awakes to coldest Christmas in 2 decades
- Pipe bursts, destroying Christmas gifts Winnipeg single mom had for son
- Woman, 18, pleads guilty to murder of Sagkeeng First Nation schoolmate shown beaten in online videos
- 'It cost him his life': Father warns of fentanyl danger after son found dead on Christmas Eve
- Party-crashing actress Kristen Stewart dances to top of CBC Manitoba's most-viewed list for 2017
- 'Confusing' signage around free parking sees dozens of tickets handed out in Exchange District: resident
- Winnipeg firefighters rescue cat from tree
- Dangerously frigid weather numbs Manitoba
- Antique-filled barn burns on Highway 10 north of Brandon
Special Coverage
-
Health Canada decides against banning wire-bristle BBQ brushes
'I will tell everybody I can, not to use them,' says Alberta woman who suffered a perforated bowel
-
'Right in their own backyard': New Google Earth project maps Canada's residential schools
The maps are available to all Canadians, but targeted toward elementary and secondary schools
-
CBC Investigates
'The ultimate human price': How workplace deaths haunt 7 Canadian families
Families wonder whether justice was served in deaths of fathers, daughters, sons, husbands
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day