King's Park got a new, more accessible pedestrian bridge Saturday, with another one on the way for the Winnipeg park.

In front of the new bridge and about 30 spectators on a snowy morning, Coun. Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert) said a second bridge is coming next month as part of $2 million in improvements to the Fort Garry Park.

​Other improvements include recent riverbank stabilization, asphalt paths, new park furniture such as benches and picnic tables, and fire pits. The park's waterfall feature will be back for the summer of 2018.

"I'm pleased we were able to replace these landmarks and make these wonderful improvements to King's Park," said Lukes. "The new bridges, paths and park furniture will last for many years to come for the enjoyment of the local community and all visitors to the park."

The new bridges are less steep, so they're more accessible, she said. Built of steel with a wood deck, she said they are expected to stand, with replacements to the wood, for 50 years.