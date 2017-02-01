Four people were taken to hospital in stable condition Wednesday after a crash at King Edward Street and Sargent Avenue.

The collision shut down southbound traffic on Route 90 near the intersection.

A semi-truck collided with the side of a Comfort Inn hotel. There was no damage visible inside the hotel but the power is temporarily out, staff told CBC.

The pickup truck involved in the crash smashed into a nearby pole.

As of 2:10 p.m., police were still on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene just before 1:20 p.m.