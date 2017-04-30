Manitoba NDP leadership candidate Wab Kinew has received an endorsement from one of his peers.

Concordia NDP MLA Matt Wiebe threw his support behind at Kinew during a press conference at the East Elmwood Community Centre Saturday afternoon.

"He speaks to the next generation of our province," said Wiebe.

Wiebe, who serves as the NDP's health critic, said many party members suggested he run for leader. He said because of family obligations, it wasn't the right time for him.

Kinew vowed to fight against cuts from the Pallister government if elected leader of the NDP.

"We're going to keep the pressure on," he said.

"Nobody in this part of the city would have voted to close the Concordia emergency room."

Kinew is the sole candidate currently running for leadership of the Manitoba NDP.

Former Manitoba premier Greg Selinger stepped down as party leader following the NDP's loss in the April 2016 election.

Flor Marcelino is the current interim leader for the party.

A leadership election will take place in September, though an exact date has not yet been set.