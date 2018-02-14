The father of Kierra Elektra Starr Williams, who died in 2014 at the age of 21 months at the hands of her mother, didn't personally abuse the toddler, according to a witness his trial heard from Wednesday, but did witness her abuse.

Daniel Williams is charged with manslaughter and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

"Unlike in most criminal cases, this is not about what someone did. This case rather is about what someone didn't do," Crown attorney Daniel Chaput told the 12-person jury in a Winnipeg courtroom during opening remarks on Tuesday, the first day of the trial.

"It's about how Daniel Williams failed to protect and provide for his daughter Kierra in the months and the weeks and the days before her untimely death."

Kierra died on July 17, 2014 after being rushed to hospital by ambulance from her family's home in Peguis First Nation, about 185 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Court heard the toddler died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, which resulted in significant internal bleeding.

However, Kierra showed signs of "prolonged physical abuse" including missing teeth, several fractures, bruising and scarring, court was told. Chaput said the toddler was so malnourished she was "stunted in height and weight."

Daniel Williams, left, pictured here in a Winnipeg courtroom along with his mother on Wednesday, is charged with manslaughter and failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the 2014 death of his daughter, 21-month-old Kierra Elektra Starr Williams. (Tom Andrich)

Williams, who sat in the public gallery alongside his mother on Wednesday, has pleaded not guilty.

Chaput told court Williams wasn't home to see the injury inflicted on Kierra by her mother the day she died, but is arguing his "inaction" in the months prior contributed to her death.

"Although it cannot be said Daniel Williams knew the extent, he most certainly bore witness to at least some of that abuse," Chaput said. "But in the end he chose to do nothing."

Court heard Kierra spent the first eight months of her brief life in foster care but returned to live with her biological parents, Daniel Williams and Vanessa Bushie, in July 2013.

On Wednesday afternoon, court heard video testimony from one of Bushie's relatives, who CBC is not naming because she is a minor.

The video clip showed the girl being interviewed by RCMP Cpl. Janelle Bird in December 2015.

The girl told police she visited Kierra's Peguis home regularly and saw Bushie harm the toddler on multiple occasions.

"[Bushie would] just slap her around," the girl said. "[She would] laugh at her when she cried."

Court heard Bushie would hit and kick Kierra, carry her by her arms and legs, force feed her to the point of almost choking, and make her sleep on the hard floor instead of a crib.

The girl told police Williams witnessed some of the abuse but did not personally harm the child.

"Dan wouldn't do nothing to [Kierra]," she said in the video. "Dan would always tell [Bushie] to stop but she wouldn't."

Defence lawyer Greg Brodsky is representing Williams.

The three-week trial is being presided over by Justice Sadie Bond and a 12-person jury comprised of three women and nine men.

The trial continues Thursday.