The antics at city hall can sometimes seem childish, so why not put a kid in charge?

Winnipeg is putting out a call for people age eight to 12 to apply to become the city's first kid mayor.

"This is a fun but, at the same time, educational initiative that I hope will build a greater appreciation for and understanding of municipal government," said Mayor Brian Bowman.

"As well, it will be a great opportunity for elected members to learn from our kids who can sometimes say the darnedest things and are rarely shy about what they think and feel."

As kid mayor, the winner will be join Bowman for a day, cut a ribbon or two, host a news conference and have a chance to pitch ideas to city councillors on how to make Winnipeg a better place to live.

"Being mayor is an incredible responsibility and it carries with it very high expectations," said Bowman. "It's my hope this initiative will underscore the importance of the office of mayor for both kids and parents."

Applicants need to explain what they think mayors do and what they would do to make Winnipeg better and why.

Submissions need to be 250 words or fewer or can be made into a video if applicants have the means to do that.

Entries will be received until April 3 and can be submitted online or by regular mail.

They will then be reviewed by an external panel of judges who will select one to become Winnipeg's first kid mayor.