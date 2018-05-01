Life sentence, no parole for 10 years for man who strangled Christina Stoyko, 'a ray of light,' in her home

WARNING: This story contains graphic details which some readers may find disturbing.

A Winnipeg man who strangled his girlfriend to death and then stabbed her through the neck was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Kevin Klassen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Christina Stoyko, 39, inside her Redwood Avenue home on April 21, 2016.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kenneth Champagne accepted a joint sentencing recommendation from Crown and defence lawyers, which they arrived at as part of a plea bargain.

"It is Kevin Klassen's guilty plea that convinces me that parole ineligibility at 10 years is appropriate," Champagne said, stating that Klassen's plea demonstrates remorse and provides certainty to the family and the justice system.

Details of murder heard for 1st time

For the first time, details of what Klassen did to Stoyko were read in open court.

Stoyko had a protection order against Klassen, who had a prior conviction for assaulting her, but the two had recently rekindled their on-again, off-again relationship.

Klassen, who was 37 at the time, had a history of using crack cocaine and would frequently pawn Stoyko's belongings to feed his addiction — something he did the morning before he killed her.

When Stoyko came home from work that night, they got into an argument and Klassen strangled her from behind, squeezing so hard her neck cracked, Crown prosecutor Keri Anderson said.

Sometime after she was dead, Klassen stabbed Stoyko through the neck with a knife.

"This is an indecency to her body and even though Christina did not feel it, the information causes added pain to family and friends and leaves another question unanswered, which is why," Anderson said.

He then hid her body in a stairwell leading from her bathroom to the attic, the knife still in her neck.

After killing Stoyko, Klassen pawned more of her belongings to buy crack, which he took to smoke with a friend underneath the Chief Peguis Bridge, where he stayed for the next couple days.

Klassen pleaded guilty to strangling his girlfriend, Christina Stoyko, 39, inside her home on Redwood Avenue on April 21, 2016. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Meanwhile, Stoyko's co-workers at the Hakim Optical location on St. James Street grew worried when she didn't show up for work. On April 23, 2016, they called police, who found Stoyko's body inside her home.

After Klassen confessed to his friend that he killed Stoyko, the friend went to her house, where police were investigating, and told them what he had heard. When officers found Klassen, he initially denied killing her.

Defence lawyer John Corona said Klassen has no memory of killing Stoyko.

Klassen briefly spoke at his sentencing hearing.

"I just want to say that I'm sorry to Christina's family for what happened and for what I did. I'm sorry to my family and friends — everybody. This is hard to do, so just, I'm sorry," he said.

'The pain hits me all over again'

Seven people people submitted victim impact statements, including family, friends and co-workers of Stoyko. Several spoke about how much love and support Stoyko had shown them, as well as feelings of guilt for not doing more to help her.

Friends and family described Stoyko as a "ray of light" who gave them love and support. (Facebook)

Stoyko's friend Jennifer Duval called Stoyko her "soulmate" and said she was "a ray of light in every life she touched." She also said her son, who was close with Stoyko, has struggled to cope with her loss.

"I blame myself every day, because I stood by and I supported her. I knew she wasn't safe and I trusted her when she said she'd be OK," Duval said.

Stoyko's niece Kaylah Jesso, who now lives in the home where Stoyko was killed, said she has struggled with depression ever since.

"Every time I see the place where her body was found, where he hid her body, the pain hits me all over again," she said.

Champagne said that although Klassen will be eligible for parole after 10 years, people convicted of second-degree murder often are not released until 16 or 17 years into their sentences.