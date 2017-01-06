It was a short stay in blue and gold for Kevin Glenn.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday they have released the veteran quarterback just four months after acquiring him in a trade.

"The decision was made to grant Kevin the opportunity to explore other options after we informed him we weren't going to be able to immediately come to an agreement contractually," Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement released by the club.

"Given Kevin's longevity and veteran status in our league, we felt it was appropriate and the right thing to do given the circumstances."

Glenn, 37, joined the Bombers Sept. 11 in a trade with Montreal, the same day the Bombers traded former starting QB Drew Willy to Toronto.

Glenn's brief stay was his second go-round with the Bombers, whom he played for from 2004-08. During that first tenure, he led Winnipeg to the 95th Grey Cup but wasn't able to play in it after breaking his arm early in the fourth quarter of the East Division final.

Glenn was released in 2009 and has since gone on to play for every team in the CFL except Edmonton.

During his second stay with the Bombers, Glenn served as backup QB for starter Matt Nichols, including during the West Division semifinal against the B.C. Lions.

Glenn didn't see much action with the team this time around, only throwing a handful of passes.

Earlier this week, the Bombers announced they re-signed pending free agent QB Dominique Davis, who has spent the past two seasons with the team.

"Dom Davis is a quarterback who has continued to grow in our organization," Walters said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He's a mobile quarterback with a strong arm, and has the attitude we look for in our players. We believe he will continue to prosper under our offensive staff and are glad to get this deal done with him."