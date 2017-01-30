Former NDP MLA Kevin Chief has been appointed the vice-president of the Business Council of Manitoba.

"With his recent experience in government and his extensive background working in the community, Kevin will strengthen our team as we advance the goals of the council working to make Manitoba a stronger community for all our citizens," Business Council president and CEO Don Leitch said in a news release.

Chief, who was elected in the Point Douglas riding in 2011, filed his resignation papers earlier this month.

He hasn't provided any interviews about his resignation but an NDP spokesperson said Chief was "seeking new opportunities in the private sector that will permit him to spend more time with his young family."

He and wife, Melanie, have three sons, age six, two and nine months.

Business Council chair Steve Kroft said one of the council's goals is to provide new Canadians and members of the province's Indigenous communities "with opportunities to play a greater role within our economy."

Chief will play a key role in that effort, Kroft said.

"Kevin's record in helping our fastest growing group of young people realize their potential combined with his unique understanding of the challenges they face make him ideally suited to help the council advance these and many other objectives," he stated in a news release.