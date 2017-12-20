Ida Mae Pangman​ doesn't look forward to the holiday season. It brings up painful memories of her younger brother Kerry Darren Klyne, who went missing before the holidays seven years ago. To this day, no one knows what happened.

"I feel really sad. Really, really sad … because Christmas is about families," said 41-year-old Pangman, the eldest of four siblings, who is hosting a feast Friday at Winnipeg's Thunderbird House in memory of her brother.

Kerry Klyne's 35th birthday was Dec. 20, 2017. (Submitted by Ida Mae Pangman)

"It reminds us all that much more because they're not sitting at the table or there is no gifts for them under our tree."

Klyne would have turned 35 on Wednesday, Pangman said, reflecting on the life her brother and his two young daughters might've shared.

Winnipeg police are still hoping someone steps forward with information about Klyne, who was reported missing on what would have been his 28th birthday — Dec. 20, 2010.

Though the investigation remains open, Pangman said she has accepted the search is no longer about finding her brother alive.

"I already know that he's gone. What we're looking for now is a body, we're looking for remains," she said. "I still know nothing and I feel really at a loss.

"Somebody knows something and they're just not saying anything, and I don't know why."

Mom died prior to brother's disappearance

Pangman believes Klyne was intoxicated when he was last heard from on Nov. 26, 2010, near the corner of Maryland Street and Broadway.

He had turned to alcohol in the weeks prior, Pangman said, following the death of their mother, which he was having difficulty coping with.

He was no longer answering messages on Facebook when Pangman phoned Klyne's employer a few days later. She was told he had quit. Pangman called police, who she said at the time instructed her to call his friends, homeless shelters and hospitals to rule out those possibilities.

The formal missing persons report was filed Dec. 20, but Pangman said an investigator wasn't assigned to the case until mid-January 2011. (Police did not confirm the timeline of the investigation at that point.)

Clockwise from top left: Klyne poses with his sisters Kelli Winter and Ida Mae Pangman, and their mother. (Submitted by Ida Mae Pangman)

That frustrated Pangman, who back then felt police weren't taking her brother's case seriously because he was a man. Now, she acknowledges emotions were running high at the time and in the years that followed she has come to feel differently. She is no longer critical of the police investigation.

Pangman said several theories about what happened were floated around, including the possibility that Klyne, fuelled by the grief of his mother's death, killed himself.

"But that's not my brother," she said. "He was struggling, yeah … but he had two little girls that he had to raise and he loved them very much.

"There's all kinds of different stories and scenarios that I was given … none of them lead up to never seeing him again."

'Remember him as laughing'

Klyne was a "jokester" who loved to laugh and was always out to play pranks on his eldest sister as a kid, Pangman recalls.

"Kerry just loved to tease me about being the oldest sister and about how I was going to get old," Klyne laughs. "I try not to focus too much on the negative thoughts, I try to remember him as laughing."

One memory that brings her joy is when Klyne, then a huge Ghostbusters fan, created his own proton pack, goggles and costume out of cardboard.

An old photo of Pangman (right) and her brother Klyne (left) from their childhood. (Submitted by Ida Mae Pangman)

She hopes to share happy moments like that at Friday's feast with Klyne's two daughters, now 11 and 13, one of whom she has never met.

Both were placed with Manitoba Child and Family Services after their dad died — Klyne, Pangman and their other two siblings were also in CFS as children — and have never met each other either, Pangman said.

One of those nieces recently reached out to Pangman online through her foster parent, wanting to connect.

"I'm hoping to bring them together so that they'll have each other and just know that they're a part of Kerry," she said.

"I know that my brother would want his girls to be together and to connect and to have that loving bond, to know that they're not alone. They don't have my brother but they have me, they have my kids."

Pangman created a Facebook page for the feast and is inviting her brother's friends to take part. Those with missing loved ones are also invited to join and bring family photos. The meal of bannock, stew, wild rice and pies takes place at Thunderbird House on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. People are also invited to bring more food.

Winnipeg police said Wednesday they are still investigating Klyne's disappearance. He's described as six feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the left side of his mouth.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact police at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.