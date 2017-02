A body was found in a Kenora, Ont. home following a fire Monday.

Firefighters arrived at the home, on First Avenue South, just after 11:30 a.m. to find the building completely engulfed in flames.

Ontario Provincial Police are not identifying the deceased until their next of kin is notified.

The Ontario Fire Marshall will investigate, with the assistance of the Northwest Region Crime Unit and the Kenora Forensic Identification Unit.