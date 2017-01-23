Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide late last year thanks in part to a tipster.

Police were called to a home on Kennedy Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, on Dec. 20 at about 11 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Officers found Clarence Ignace, 25, seriously injured at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries the next day.

The investigation revealed there was a "domestic-fuelled" dispute between Ignace, 23-year-old Tyron Custer Harper and a woman, Const. Jason Michalyshen said Monday.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Harper in December. This past Friday, officers closed in on a home on St. Mary's Road following a tip from a member of the public.

Harper was arrested at the home, between Ellesmere Avenue and Mager Drive W., and charged with second-degree murder.

"We all know what the right thing is in connection with holding people accountable for the actions, and when members of the public … reach out to us in some way, shape or form, and are willing to provide investigators with that support … we don't take it for granted," Michalyshen said.

He remains in police custody.