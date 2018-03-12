Family members of a man killed in a 2013 crash left the courtroom en masse when the woman convicted of drunk driving causing his death stood up to read a statement during her sentencing hearing on Monday.

"The worst mistake I ever made in my life — and when I say my life, I mean the rest of my life — is getting behind the wheel that night," Kendra Stuart sobbed as she read her statement in court.

On Oct. 5, 2013, Stuart was driving a Honda Civic when it crashed on Henderson Highway north of Winnipeg just after 4 a.m. CT. The crash killed James Hayes, 20, who was a passenger in the back seat.

Stuart pleaded not guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death. In August last year, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Candace Grammond convicted her.

Supporters of Stuart filled the seats on one side of the courtroom on Monday, while members of Hayes's family sat on the other side. Before Stuart spoke, three members of Hayes's family read victim impact statements.

His older sister Bonnie Krut told Stuart that she robbed Hayes's unborn daughter of the chance to know her father.

"You took a daddy from his unborn baby. …She will never have him to guide her through this life. No child should have to live without her father, but she does. And that is on you," Krut said.

Dressed in all black, her voice shook as she read.

Krut said the death of her younger brother and the ensuing trial have devastated her family, especially her parents and her nine-year-old son, who viewed Hayes as his hero.

Holidays will 'never be the same'

Both of Hayes's parents also read victim impact statements.

His father, Tim Hayes, stared silently at Stuart for several seconds before speaking. He described his son as a funny person who "rarely had a bad day," who loved sports, particularly hockey, and mentored his young nephew.

"Our lives have been shattered by your selfish and reckless actions. Everything I once loved and cared about is now different. I'm no longer the same person I was. I have never felt hatred before, but after Oct. 5, 2013, I know what hatred is, and I know how much anger I have," he said.

Dianna Hayes, James's mother, added, "Because of you, every holiday will never be the same. There's always going to be a spot at the table."

Stuart cried throughout the hearing. Her shoulders shook as she listened to the victim impact statements. She stood holding on to a chair for support while reading her own statement, and after sitting back down, buried her face in her arm on the desk.

She was 19 years old the night of the crash in 2013. Court heard that she was travelling at least 99 km/h in a 70 km/h zone, and although road conditions were considered normal, she failed to straighten out after going around a curve and drove into a ditch.

The car vaulted in the air, landing nearly 60 metres from where it left the ground. Police and paramedics found the car lying on its passenger side with its wheels in the air, the wreck wedged between two trees.

None of the three people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Stuart told a paramedic and an RCMP officer at the scene she'd swerved to miss hitting an animal, but Justice Grammond said there was no evidence to back up that claim.

Crown attorney Peter Edgett argued Stuart should be sentenced to five years in prison, plus a 7½ year driving ban. Despite the fact that Stuart has no prior criminal record, the case required a harsher sentence in order to "get the message out that this type of conduct is not going to be tolerated," he said.

He noted that drunk driving creates significant social costs, and offenders are often otherwise law-abiding citizens "who should know better."

Edgett also noted other aggravating factors, including a failure to abide by bail conditions prohibiting the consumption of alcohol, and Stuart's failure to tell her employer about her case despite the fact that her job requires her to serve alcohol.

Stuart's defence lawyer Bruce Bonney called for a two-year prison sentence, arguing that is enough to deter others. He said Stuart has suffered as a result of her actions, and was assessed as a "very low risk to re-offend."

Grammond adjourned her decision until April 5.