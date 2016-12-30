A vehicle ended up on its roof and off the road Friday morning on Kenaston Boulevard.

Police were called to Kenaston and Rothwell Road at about 7 a.m. after reports of a crash.

A police cruiser and tow truck blocked off the northbound curb lane on Kenaston while crews investigated.

One person was taken to hospital; the victim's condition isn't yet known, police said.

CBC News traffic reporter Sabrina Carnevale said conditions appeared to be slippery.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A second crash happened on Kenaston just after 7:30 a.m. CT near McGillivray Boulevard. No one was injured in the collision, police said.