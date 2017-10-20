The City of Winnipeg will shut down a 2.5 kilometre stretch of Kenaston Boulevard between Sterling Lyon Parkway and McGillivray Boulevard at 6 p.m. Friday.

Northbound and southbound lanes will be closed to traffic. Local access will be allowed from the north for businesses and homes on Rothwell Road and Commerce Drive.

Access to Lindenwood Drive E. will be maintained via Lindenwood Drive W. off McGillivray Boulevard.

The closure will affect Winnipeg Transit routes and schedules. Information on the changes is available at winnipegtransit.com or by calling 311.

Kenaston Boulevard is scheduled to reopen at 9 p.m. on Sunday.