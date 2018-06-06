Convicted Kelvin High School killer won't serve prison time, judge decides

A man who was 17 when he fatally stabbed a teen at Kelvin High School walked away from a Winnipeg courthouse after a judge decided he would not serve any prison time.

The man, now 20, can't be named because he was under 18 at the time of the June 2015 fight that ended with him stabbing Brett Bourne once in the chest, killing him.

The man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Justice Brenda Keyser took less than four minutes to deliver her decision to sentence him to a year of supervision.

"At the end of the day, I was not satisfied that an adult sentence was warranted. Thus [the convicted man] will be sentenced as a youth," Keyser said Wednesday.

"He will spend one day in open custody, which is satisfied being here today, and the remainder under conditional supervision," she said.

Bourne, 17, died from a single stab wound to his chest after allegedly instigating a fight with another teen, who had been dating Bourne's ex-girlfriend. That teen was a friend of Bourne's killer.

Court heard Bourne, a former Kelvin student, had tried for several minutes to goad the third teen into leaving the school grounds for a fight. Witnesses testified Bourne chased that teen inside the school, where a fight ensued.

The convicted teen armed himself with a knife from a friend's vehicle and then joined a crowd of people following Bourne and the other teen inside the school.

"I saw Brett on top of [the other teen], with his hand at the back of his head, trying to smash it," the accused testified at trial. "Then I saw Brett reaching [into his pocket] for a knife. Everybody thought he had a knife. That's when I unfolded the knife, ran up to Brett and stabbed him."

Defence lawyer Greg Brodsky said the accused's claim that he believed Bourne had a knife was supported in court by the teen who had provided him with the knife. That witness testified "people were saying prior to the incident … that [Bourne] usually carried a weapon on him."

In addition to supervision, the convicted teen will be required to complete 100 hours of community service.

Under conditions of his supervision order, he will be required to live with his parents in Winnipeg, keep out of trouble and try to find a job. He was also ordered to abstain from alcohol and non-prescription drugs, submit a DNA sample, and he was prohibited from possessing any weapons.