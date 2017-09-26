A Winnipeg woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for a pair of violent attacks, one of which left a hotel worker permanently disfigured.

Twenty-five-year-old Kayla Fiddler previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and two breaches of court orders in connection to the attacks.

Court heard Fiddler and a male co-accused confronted Laverne Bunn at the McLaren Hotel in the early morning hours of June 19, 2016, sparking a violent, 17-minute attack that was captured on security video.

During the attack, Fiddler bit and chewed off portions of Bunn's ears, while the co-accused struck her with a baseball bat.

At the time of the attack, Fiddler was on bail for attacking a man with a knife during a drinking party.

Fiddler received credit for time served and other considerations, reducing her remaining sentence to four years.