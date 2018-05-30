Demolition of Kapyong buildings starting Monday

The dismantling of Kapyong Barracks will take a critical step forward next week.

Thirteen buildings at the former military base along Kenaston Boulevard will be demolished beginning on June 4, the Department of National Defence said in a news release.

The work is scheduled to take place weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Drivers should be aware of increased traffic around the property as materials are taken away, the military said.

Seven Treaty 1 First Nations signed an agreement in principle last month to acquire the property from the federal government. Few details were made public, but Treaty 1 leaders said they plan to create an urban reserve and develop the First Nations portion of the land.

Long Plain First Nation Chief Dennis Meeches previously said he is prioritizing negotiations with the city to ensure the widening of Kenaston Boulevard in the area. The stretch is a part of the high-traffic Route 90, which is much wider with faster speed limits south of the former military base.

The department started demolishing former military homes on Kenaston, next to the barracks, last year.

Kapyong was mostly abandoned in 2004, when the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry moved from the military base nestled between the affluent Tuxedo and River Heights neighbourhoods to the Canadian Forces Base in Shilo, Man.

Development of the barracks site was held up by a court case between the federal government, which planned to sell the land, and First Nations who said they had treaty rights to the land.

Take a look inside Kapyong, as seen in 2012: