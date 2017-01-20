After consultation with the public, the federal government says it plans to go ahead with the demolition of Winnipeg's Kapyong Barracks.

A spokesman for the Department of National Defence confirmed on Friday the government will proceed with plans to demolish buildings on site that have deteriorated.

"A firm start date for demolition has not yet been established, but the demolition is anticipated to start in 2017, and will continue over several years, in several phases," the spokesman wrote in an email.

He said residents have been informed of the green-light via notification letters.

The 64-hectare parcel of land on Kenaston Boulevard has been a source of tension between the City of Winnipeg, First Nations and the federal government for more than a decade.

More to come