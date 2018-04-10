Kapyong Barracks announcement expected Wednesday, Winnipeg MP says

Information about the next phase of development at the Kapyong Barracks in Winnipeg's Tuxedo neighbourhood will be released Wednesday morning, Winnipeg MP and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Treaty 1 First Nations chiefs Dennis Meeches of Long Plain First Nation, Jim Bear of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Glenn Hudson of Peguis First Nation, Craig Alexander of Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, Derrick Henderson of Sagkeeng First Nation, Lance Roulette of Sandy Bay First Nation and Francine Meeches of Swan Lake First Nation will join Carr at 11 a.m. at Assiniboia Downs.

The Canadian Forces base was mothballed in 2004 when the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, moved 180 kilometres west to Shilo, Man.

Winnipeg MP and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says an announcement about the future of Kapyong Barracks is expected Wednesday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press) The 64-hectare parcel of land on Kenaston Boulevard was deemed surplus and was to be sold to a Crown corporation for redevelopment, but Treaty 1 First Nations objected, saying they had a right to the land under outstanding Treaty Land Entitlement provisions.

A Federal Court judge ruled in their favour in 2009, a decision appealed several times by the federal government before then prime minister Stephen Harper announced in 2015 that Ottawa would no longer fight the decision.

The land is adjacent to some of Winnipeg's most valuable residential real estate in the Tuxedo neighbourhood.

Kapyong Barracks in Winnipeg is in poor shape years after Battalion 2, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, moved to Shilo, Man. First Nations and the federal government have continued to negotiate, with Treaty 1 chiefs wanting to create an urban reserve in the area that would include residential and commercial development.

The buildings on the land have deteriorated since they were abandoned and the federal government has begun to demolish some of them.

The City of Winnipeg is also working to secure some of the land so it can widen Kenaston Boulevard, which is a narrow, four-lane stretch of Route 90, one of the city's main highways.