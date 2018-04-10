Kapyong Barracks announcement expected Wednesday, Winnipeg MP says
Former home of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry largely unused since regiment moved in 2004
Information about the next phase of development at the Kapyong Barracks in Winnipeg's Tuxedo neighbourhood will be released Wednesday morning, Winnipeg MP and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Treaty 1 First Nations chiefs Dennis Meeches of Long Plain First Nation, Jim Bear of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Glenn Hudson of Peguis First Nation, Craig Alexander of Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, Derrick Henderson of Sagkeeng First Nation, Lance Roulette of Sandy Bay First Nation and Francine Meeches of Swan Lake First Nation will join Carr at 11 a.m. at Assiniboia Downs.
- Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyong Barracks
- Kapyong Barracks court decision won't be appealed, says Stephen Harper
The Canadian Forces base was mothballed in 2004 when the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, moved 180 kilometres west to Shilo, Man.
A Federal Court judge ruled in their favour in 2009, a decision appealed several times by the federal government before then prime minister Stephen Harper announced in 2015 that Ottawa would no longer fight the decision.
The land is adjacent to some of Winnipeg's most valuable residential real estate in the Tuxedo neighbourhood.
The buildings on the land have deteriorated since they were abandoned and the federal government has begun to demolish some of them.
The City of Winnipeg is also working to secure some of the land so it can widen Kenaston Boulevard, which is a narrow, four-lane stretch of Route 90, one of the city's main highways.
With files from Sean Kavanagh