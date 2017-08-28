A Winnipeg man who says he was mistreated at a wilderness camp for young offenders in the 1970s is still waiting for his day in court.

In 2009, Terry Johnsen filed a statement of claim against the Province of Manitoba and the director of Child and Family Services seeking damages for his alleged mistreatment at a 1970s-era wilderness challenge camp called Kamp Klahanie, where young male offenders were sent.

More than eight years later, the government has yet to to file a response in court.

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the provincial government confirmed that a statement of defence has not been filed and said further comment is not possible as it is "an ongoing court matter."

Terry Johnsen's lawyer, Norman Rosenbaum, said the holdup is related to the government's inability to turn up any information on Kamp Klahanie, as well as the difficulty in reaching his client, who is currently homeless.

"The government counsel has indicated that she has not been able to find a record of Kamp Klahanie," said Rosenbaum, who added the government lawyer has indicated she doesn't have "any material [or] information that there was even a Kamp Klahanie.

"So in the meantime, Mr. Johnsen, who has had difficulties in life — there's been difficulty in contact of Mr. Johnsen — so I would like to proceed, and that is essentially where we're at."

A CBC journalist encountered Johnsen in Winnipeg earlier this year and began researching Kamp Klahanie after interviewing the man.

Camp closed in 1976

The camp no longer exists, but appears to have had locations in both Saskatchewan and Manitoba's Interlake in the 1970s.

A Winnipeg Free Press article from Dec. 4, 1976 which referred to the closure of Manitoba's Kamp Klahanie. (ProQuest)

A mention of it in the Manitoba Legislature, as well as a Winnipeg Free Press report from the time, indicate a camp in Manitoba was established in 1975 and closed in 1976.

It was meant to be a place for troubled boys to be counseled, connected with nature and taught to be self-reliant.

But Terry Johnsen says it was a place he remembers as being more like hell.

Johnsen — who identifies as Indigenous — says as a 10-year-old boy, he was sent to the Kamp Klahanie location in Saskatchewan after assaulting a group home worker.

He said he was later moved to a camp in Manitoba's Interlake. Johnsen's statement of claim puts the camp at Sandy Point, which is on the shore of Lake Winnipeg, approximately 190 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Another source CBC spoke to placed the camp on the Mantagao River, south of where it meets Lake Winnipeg in what is now Sturgeon Bay Provincial Park — about 225 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Ruth DuRocher, a former staff member at the Saskatchewan camp — which was on Shelter Island, approximately 285 kilometres north of Saskatoon — says almost all of the boys sent to that camp location were Indigenous.

Statement of claim alleges abuse at camp

Johnsen's statement of claim relates only to his alleged experiences at the Kamp Klahanie location in Manitoba and says that while there, he was the victim of numerous assaults by staff, and that the boys being kept there were regularly encouraged to violently assault each other.

Johnsen tells of camp staff ordering another "child inmate" to throw an axe at Johnsen's head, and also describes what he says was a regular ritual in which counsellors threw a can of meat on the floor for the boys to fight over.

He says food provided to the boys was meagre, even as they were tasked with helping to build housing at the Manitoba Kamp Klahanie location which was being established.

Johnsen's statement of claim says the boys were given just "a couple of tea biscuits per day and a cup of sugared tea" to subsist on, and that boys supplemented provisions by trapping — as well as stealing from traplines and poaching fish from nets.

"And if you tried to run away, you got caught," Johnsen told CBC News in an interview. "And when they caught you they shaved you bald, stripped you, made you work literally from dawn until dusk, cutting brush."

Johnsen's statement of claim says that he only managed to break free from Kamp Klahanie when he and another boy at the camp were allowed to embark on a trek seeking medical help.

Terry Johnsen's statement of claim says Kamp Klahanie was located near Sandy Point, in Manitoba's Interlake. Johnsen, who says he was abused there in the 1970s, eventually fled from the camp, trying to make his way to Dauphin River. (Google Maps)

The claim says Johnsen contracted rheumatic fever after falling through ice while foraging for food and was bedridden for three months at Kamp Klahanie. He says he was not given any medical treatment while in the camp, but after three months of being bedridden, he and another sick child were given a sled and told to cross the ice of Lake Winnipeg to seek medical treatment.

Johnsen says in the claim he and the other child tried to make their way from Sandy Point to the community of Dauphin River, but Johnsen collpased along the way. He says he and the other boy were found by a stranger.

Johnsen says he was treated in the hospital in the Manitoba Interlake community of Ashern for weeks and the other boy was medically evacuated to Winnipeg.

1970s report on camp destroyed, province says

Hansard from March 31, 1977 reveals that Manitoba's then-Opposition leader, Sterling Lyon, asked whether a government investigation report pertaining to "Camp Klahanie Wilderness Unit Camp" would be available soon, and if it would "report on whether there were incidents similar to those reported in Saskatchewan, which are under investigation by the RCMP and the attorney-general in that province."

The minister of health at that time — Larry Desjardins — responded that children had been removed from the camp and that the report would be tabled when finished.

CBC attempted to obtain this report via the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, but the province responded that it has been destroyed and no longer exists.

CBC did manage to obtain the records pertaining to investigations into wilderness challenge-type camps in Saskatchewan, but these investigations focused on camps other than Kamp Klahanie.

'They were never mistreated': former counsellor

Brenda Schloegel was a junior counsellor at the Kamp Klahanie in Saskatchewan along with Ruth DuRocher, her sister. Their father was a counsellor at the Saskatchewan camp.

Schloegel says the Kamp Klahanie she remembers was a place of kindness.

"They were treated well — there was a school and everything. They did tons of day trips," said Schloegel. "It was a beautiful place. They were never mistreated."

But when CBC spoke with Johnsen, he said he remains damaged by his experience at Kamp Klahanie.

"I want people just to remember a camp is supposed to be teaching you stuff. Things you don't know. They're not there to scare you away from living in the outdoors. They're not there to totally wreck your lives. You're supposed to trust. Man, all I can remember is, 'oh no, are they coming to get me?' That's not what we were put here for," said Johnsen.

Johnsen's statement of claim blames his experience at Kamp Klahanie for lasting effects such as post-traumatic stress disorder, alcohol and substance abuse, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Johnsen also says the rheumatic fever he suffered after falling through the ice near Kamp Klahanie resulted in heart damage and joint damage which continue to affect him.