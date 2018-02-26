Two Manitoba Olympians are back on home turf, and so are their medals.

More than a hundred proud fans were at the Winnipeg airport to meet Kaitlyn Lawes and Brigette Lacquette on Monday night. The pair made it back to Winnipeg from Pyeongchang around 6 p.m.

Lacquette, of Mallard, Man., is the first First Nations woman to play on Canada's Olympic hockey team. The defence player and her team are bringing home a silver medal after losing 3-2 to Team U.S.A. in a shoot-out on Feb. 22.

​Lawes, of Winnipeg, left Canada on Feb. 1 to curl in the first Olympic mixed-doubles events with partner John Morris. She and Morris secured a gold medal after beating the reigning world champions from Switzerland 10-3 on Feb. 13.

Lacquette said she'd been told people would be there to welcome her home, but the turnout still surprised her. She received messages of support from across North America every day in Pyeongchang, she said.

"It definitely was a long road to get to where I am and, you know, to go through all these obstacles, but it was so worth it," she said.

"And you know to come back — I'm starting to get emotional now. It's just very, very special… words can't describe the feeling that I have. I'm just extremely proud."

Brigette Lacquette stops for a photo with a fan. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Despite a tough loss in the gold-medal final, Lacquette called her Olympic experience "amazing." After landing, she stopped for photos and autographs with excited fans, who she hopes felt inspired by her role on Team Canada.

"I feel like I'm definitely that person, that role model for girls across Canada that come from remote communities to be like, 'You know what? I can do that, I can do what Brigette did,'" she said. "So you know, just to be that hope for them and to inspire them, it's definitely a lot more important."

In total, six Manitobans netted medals for Team Canada during the 2018 Olympic Games, all in hockey and curling.

Kaitlyn Lawes says hello to a young supporter at the Winnipeg airport Monday evening. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

In the moments before Lawes landed, her mother, Cheryl Lawes, said she was looking forward to the reunion.

"My heart's pounding. I'm excited to see her. Be nice to get her home," she said. She was in Pyeongchang earlier this month to watch her daughter compete.

"Well, she's been gone for a month, but it was so exciting being there and watching," she said. "It was unbelievable. Unbelievable."

Lawes also brought home a gold medal from the Winter Olympics in Sochi four years ago, playing as third for Jennifer Jones, making her the first Canadian to win two gold medals in Olympic curling. She told reporters after she landed the reality of the feat still hadn't sunk in.

"To be honest, I don't know if it ever will. Even the first one four years ago, still, I have a hard time realizing what we've accomplished," she said.

"It's so special to be part of the mixed doubles and help grow the sport of curling. I just hope that people here were having as much fun as we were on the ice and hopefully they can be inspired to chase their dreams as well."